Four Arrested After North Walsham Robbery - Uknip

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in North Walsham.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday 11 February 2023 when two teenage boys were approached by another group of teenage boys on Station Road who threatened them and demanded they hand over their belongings. The suspects stole a black Mercier body warmer and a white Valentino bag.

In another incident, a teenage boy in Recreation Road, North Walsham, was threatened by a teenager sometime between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday 11 February 2023.

A green Gant bicycle was also stolen from King Arms St at about 1pm on the same day.

Four teenage boys were arrested in connection with the three incidents and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. They have subsequently been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who witnessed any of the incidents or lives in the area and may have ring doorbell or dash cam footage that could help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amiee Bickel at Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.