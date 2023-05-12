Four Arrested: Murder Investigation Launched in Lewisham after Fatal Stabbing

Four individuals arrested as police appeal for Information

A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man. Police were called to Maylons Road in Ladywell at 1.59pm on Wednesday, May 10, following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were accompanied by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS). They discovered the victim inside his grey BMW car, suffering from knife wounds. Despite the efforts made to save him, the man tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Lewisham Live Updates: Lewisham Murder Investigation Launched In Lewisham

The next of kin of the victim have been notified and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers during this devastating time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran is leading the murder investigation and has appealed for witnesses to come forward. She expressed gratitude to those who have already shared information but urged anyone with further footage or details to contact the police.

DCI Kieran emphasized the importance of building a timeline of events surrounding the murder, and any additional information could prove vital to the investigation. The detective urged witnesses to take the time to reach out to the police if they witnessed anything related to the incident.

The victim’s family is grieving the loss of their loved one in such a violent manner, and the thoughts of the investigators are with them as the inquiry progresses.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will take place in due course.

In connection with the offence, four individuals have been arrested and are currently in police custody. Meanwhile, officers continue their urgent enquiries to gather more information.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads local policing, expressed his sorrow over another life lost due to knife crime in the city. He acknowledged the impact this incident will have on the community and assured residents that officers are available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area.

Lawry encouraged anyone with concerns to approach the officers on patrol and speak with them.

Individuals with information or footage related to the incident are urged to contact the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, quoting reference 3928/10May. Alternatively, direct contact can be made with the investigation team at 020 87214622. Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.