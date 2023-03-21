Four boys have been arrested following a report of an assault on a pensioner at a Gravesend supermarket

The incident happened in Asda at the Imperial Retail Park, between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Friday 24 February 2023.

A man in his 80s was going up an escalator when it is alleged an empty shopping trolley was pushed from the top and knocked him back to the ground floor. The victim suffered head injuries and cuts to his hands, and later went to hospital as a precaution.

An appeal for information was issued by Kent Police and on Tuesday 21 March, two 13-year-old boys and two 12-year-old boys were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/35856/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.