Four Children Have Been Taken To Hospital In A Critical Condition After Being Rescued From An Ice Covered Lake.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, Kingshurst, Solihull at 2.36pm on Sunday afternoon.

Five ambulances, four paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, were sent to the scene along with five enhanced care teams: the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, West Midlands Care Team, The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car and three critical care paramedics from Midlands Air Ambulance. The first ambulance arrived within seven minutes of the call.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “After being rescued, the four children were immediately assessed and actively treated at the scene by ambulance staff. All four were taken on blue lights to hospital, each with an enhanced care team travelling with the ambulance crew, with treatment ongoing.

“Two were taken to Birmingham Childrens Hospital and two to Heartlands Hospital. All four children were said to be in a critical condition on arrival.

“The Hazardous Area Response Team continued to work with colleagues from police and fire at the scene until around 6.30pm to ascertain if there was anyone else in the water. Ambulance resources have now stood down.”