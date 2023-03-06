Monday, March 6, 2023
Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a flat fire on Carrara Wharf in Fulham

Three People Including A Baby Were Rescued By Firefighters From A Fire In A Flat In Rutland Park, Willesden

The fire completely destroyed a flat on the second floor of a four-story residential building, and it also damaged a small portion of the external balcony. Before the Brigade arrived, fifteen people had evacuated the building. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.

The Fire Department was called at 11.42pm and the fire was out by 1.15am. Firefighters from Fulham, Wandsworth, Chelsea, and Hammersmith were present.

