Firefighters are warning people to take extra care if they use portable

heaters this autumn after a house fire on Harrow Road in Wembley yesterday.

Part of the ground floor bedroom in an end-of-terraced house was damaged by

fire. A man left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to

hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by textiles placed

too close to a halogen heater.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fire caused by heaters, open

fires and electrical items can be very intense and spread very quickly.

There is a risk that some people, in a bid not to pay more, may end up

paying an even higher price – through a fire that causes them serious

injury or even costs them their life.

“We understand that people are trying to save money and over the autumn and

winter we will be working with London’s communities to help them understand

how they can #stayfiresafe, reduce the risk of fire in their home, and also

hopefully keep costs down.

“For example, we know that people may want to use portable heaters to heat

just one room. If you do, it’s absolutely vital that heaters are kept well

away from curtains, bedding or furniture and are never used to dry clothes.

“It’s also important to always sit at least a metre away from the heater,

as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair, and position them where

they won’t be knocked over.”

The Brigade was called at 8.31pm and the fire was under control by 9.38pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal,

Willesden and Southall fire stations attended the scene.

*Firefighters’ tips for using portable heaters:*

– Make sure heaters are well maintained and in good working order.

– Check that your heater isn’t on a recall list – there have been many

fires in the past year connected to heaters that have been recalled.

– Never install, repair or service appliances yourself.

– Keep heaters well away from clothes, curtains and furniture and never

use them for drying clothes.

– Always sit at least one metre away from a heater as it could set light

to your clothes or chair.

– Before attempting to move your heater, turn it off and allow it to

cool first.