Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a restaurant on Regents Park Road in Finchley last night

Part of the ground floor and the extraction system were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved cooking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Stay safe this Christmas by following our simple cooking tips. Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat. Double check the cooker and hob are turned off when you’ve finished cooking.

“Keep all objects, like tea towels, cloths, plastic bowls and anything flammable well away from the cooker and always check the hob is turned off when you’ve finished cooking,

“If you are planning to enjoy a tipple or two, it’s best to wait until after you’ve served up your Christmas lunch.”

The Brigade was called at 10.08pm and the fire was under control by 11.27pm. Fire crews from Finchley, Hendon and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ cooking safety tips