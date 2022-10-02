Half of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. One person left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Daniel Capon, who was at the scene, said: “There were lots of people already out of the building on arrival and crews carried out a search of the flat. “

The Brigade was called at 5.06am and the fire was under control by 6.24am.

Fire crews from Plumstead, Erith, Bexley and East Greenwich fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.