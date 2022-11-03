Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Oakfield Road in Croydon

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire.

Firefighters rescued one man from the roof using a ladder and another man

was rescued from the first floor via an internal staircase. A further three

men left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were all treated on

scene and two men were taken to hospital.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 14 calls to the blaze and gave

vital fire survival guidance to those inside the house on how to stay safe

before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 7.07am and the fire was under control by 8.41am.

Fire crews from Woodside, Norbury, Wallington and West Norwood fire

stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.