Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a maisonette fire on Ben Johnson Road in Stepney

by uknip247
Last night, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a maisonette fire on Ben Johnson Road in Stepney.

A fire damaged a portion of the first-floor bedroom of a split-level maisonette. There were no reported injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 11 calls about the fire.

The fire is thought to have been started accidentally by a halogen lamp.

According to a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade: “Lightbulbs can become extremely hot and ignite combustible materials.

“Keep them away from anything that could catch fire, such as books, clothing, sheets, and curtains.

“Firefighters advise you to use our online Home Fire Safety Checker to ensure there are no hidden hazards in your home.”

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions to assist us in determining the level of risk in your home or the home of someone you care for.” It only takes a few minutes to receive personalised advice on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from fire.”

The Fire Department was called at 9.05 p.m., and the fire was out by 9.26 p.m. Firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Poplar, and Millwall were dispatched to the scene.

