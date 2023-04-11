Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Lee High Road in Lewisham this afternoon

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat above a shop on Lee High Road in Lewisham this afternoon

by uknip247

The whole of a balcony and a small part of a third-floor flat was destroyed by fire.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Centre received 17 calls alerting them to the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

The Brigade was called at 4.03pm and was under control by 4.55pm Fire crews from Greenwich, Deptford, New Cross and East Greenwich fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UBER bans driver seen in the video in the back of car with his trousers down next to what appears to be a young...

Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in a renewed appeal regarding the attempted theft of a mobile...

Police have foiled a cannabis factory in Beeston after a tip-off from a member of the public

New crackdown on fraud introduced by Home Office

Hundreds gathered as police, fire and ambulance crews performed a live demonstration of what happens in a crash to raise awareness about road safety

£1.7 million available for Intelligent Ship: Phase 3

Today, police divers returned to the river where Nicola Bulley’s body was discovered

Man jailed after throwing firework towards officers and a police dog

A Hampshire Police officer who managed to disarm a man who was doused in petrol has was named as one of the runners-up in...

A suspected burglar was arrested shortly after a break-in was reported

A Faversham property connected to incidents of disorderly behaviour and drug misuse has been issued with a closure order

Potholes have been called a “plague” and a “scourge,” affecting millions of miles of road in the United Kingdom.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More