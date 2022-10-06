Firefighters tackled a blaze at a mid-terraced house where a significant part of the ground floor was damaged. Four people left the property before the Brigade arrived. Two men, a woman and a child suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 8.44am and the fire was under control by 9.39am. Fire crews from Park Royal, West Hampstead and North Kensington attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.