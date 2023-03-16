Friday, March 17, 2023
Picture Credit Eddie Mitchell West Sussex Council
Four fire engines still remain at the scene of the fire in Midhurst

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We remain on scene at the fire involving the Angel Hotel, North Street, in Midhurst, and currently have four fire engines in attendance.

“Relief crews have been brought in throughout the day and firefighters have worked hard throughout the day to bring the fire under control and are continuing to extinguish the fire to ensure there are no further pockets of fire.

“We expect to remain on-site into this evening and overnight.

“Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners.

“We are obviously saddened at the loss of such a familiar landmark within the town and what this loss will mean to the local community.

“North Street is anticipated to remain closed to traffic for the time being, with diversions put in place. Drivers are urged to continue to avoid the area where possible and adhere to all road closures if they must travel through it.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this fire, but our investigations are ongoing.”

