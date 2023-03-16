Four jailed following disorder in Burnley

Police were called at 8.20pm on December 30, 2020, to reports of an altercation at a takeaway in Elm Street.

When officers arrived and the window of the door to the takeaway had been smashed. There was also blood and glass on the floor of the shop.

Defendants John Reynolds, Mohammed Khan and Alamzeb Anwar were at the scene with various injuries and were arrested.

CCTV footage showed defendant Reynolds run into the shop brandishing a machete and being chased by a large group of men.

He locked the door and Alamzeb Anwar was seen smashing the window with a barbell.

The barbell and a spirit level were then used by various members of the group to try and hit Reynolds through the door. Other items were thrown into the takeaway until Reynolds was disarmed and 15 men, including defendants Anwar, Mohammed Khan, Faisal Khan, Abdul Basit and Muhammad Hanzhalah, then assaulted Reynolds while he was on the floor.

Following our investigation, the below people were charged and sentenced at Burnley Crown Court for their roles in the disorder.

Faisal Khan of March Street, Burnley, was convicted of violent disorder. Jailed for 33 months.

Mohammed Khan of James Street, Burnley, convicted of violent disorder. Jailed for 35 months.

Muhammad Hanzhalah of Belford Street, Burnley, was convicted of violent disorder. Jailed for 25 months.

Abdul Basit of no fixed address convicted of violent disorder. Jailed for 24 months.

Alamzeb Anwar of Bank Hall Terrace, Burnley, convicted of affray. Received an 18-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

John Reynolds, 13/10/1993, of Nantwich Road, Wimboldsley, was convicted under Section 4 of the Public Order Act. Received a 12-month community order.

DC Estelle James, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an appalling level of violence with weapons committed in a place where numerous members of the public will have been able to see it. I am sure they will have been understandably shocked and concerned by what they saw.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated on the streets of Lancashire and we will do everything we can to identify the perpetrators and put them before the courts.”