Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 August, they were sentenced as follows:

Abdurahman Haramein, 19, of Corbyn Street, Islington, was sentenced to four years detention. A 17-year-old boy from Islington was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order for fifteen months. Omar Abdelqadir Hassan, 19, of Hanley Road, N4, was sentenced to two years detention suspended for two years and 240 hours of unpaid work. Further rehabilitation requirements also apply. Adbirashid Mahamed, 18, of Highbury Quadrant, N5, was sentenced to a community order for 18 months and 180 hours of unpaid work plus rehabilitation requirements.

They had previously appeared at Wood Green Crown Court, where they submitted 27 guilty pleas to robbery and possession of a bladed article in connection with 19 separate offences. The hearing concluding on Tuesday, 14 June.

Between January and March 2021, a series of knife-enabled robberies across Camden and Islington were linked via a common motive where predominantly lone males were approached and accused of robbing one of the suspects’ cousins.

The victims would usually be led away from busy thoroughfares and into side streets where knives would be intimated, or sometimes brandished, and the victims assaulted before they were made to hand over mobile phones, cash, headphones and other valuables.

Despite none of the victims requiring hospital treatment for injuries, some of the victims were punched, thrown against walls and suffered shock. A number also moved away from the area or made significant alterations to their routines in order to avoid the area where they were robbed.

The victims were aged between 14 and 40 and detectives believe that they were chosen by the defendants either due to them being alone, or being smaller males in smaller groups than the defendants.

Following a diligent investigation by detectives, evidence was compiled and the four suspects were arrested and charged between February and October 2021.

Detective Sergeant James Earle, of the Central North Command Unit, said: “We worked forensically to identify the suspects before gathering a wealth of witness accounts, CCTV and mobile phone data which amounted to overwhelming evidence, in light of which, the defendants had no option but to plead guilty.