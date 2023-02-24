Four men and a 14-year-old male have today, Friday 24th February, been jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey

On 16 April 2022, police were called to an internet café on London Road following a report that an 18-year-old male had been seriously assaulted.

Paramedics took Michael to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. A post-mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Detectives charged nine people with his murder and in November they all pleaded not guilty at a trial by jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

However, in January five people were found guilty for Michael’s murder and they were sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court. They were:

Kieran Williams, 28 years, of no fixed abode, who was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years

Anthony Williams, 32 years, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, who was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years

Michael Williams, 25 years, of Carlake Grove, Walton, who was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years

Steven McInerney, 34 years, of no fixed abode, who was sentenced to was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years

The 14-year-old male, who cannot named for legal reasons, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of eight years in a young offenders institute



In passing sentence His Honour Judge David Aubrey KC commended the investigation team at Merseyside Police for the highest levels of investigation in light of the complexities of the case.

Michael Toohey

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Michael’s family said these words:

“On 16th April 2022 our young child Michael Toohey was brutally beaten to death.

“We received a phone call and rushed to the scene; there we witnessed the most horrific thing that will haunt us for the rest of our lives. Michael was lying motionless with paramedics doing CPR. Our mother crying desperately and begging for them to save her young child.

“Michael was 18-years-old, the youngest of our family hence we call him our young child. He had his whole life ahead of him, he had a baby on the way. He had started to turn his life around, moved into a new home with his partner and working with his brother in-law. Michael was excited and making future for the arrival of his baby, wanting to leave the past behind him and focus on his future goals.

“Michael was a loving son, a kind-hearted brother who would do anything for his sisters and devoted to his nieces and nephews. The impact which his tragic death has had on our family is something we fear will never ease or end.

“Our mother cries constantly and refuses to leave her bed for days on end, often waking up screaming in the night, she has been diagnosed with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, due to the things she witnessed that fatal day. We have watched our mother and father deteriorate, from the fun-loving parents and grandparents, into the heartbroken souls they’ve become.”

The family added: “We have watched Michael’s partner having to raise their baby boy on her own, as his daddy has been cruelly taken from him. Baby Michael Jr will never have that father and son bond, his daddy will not teach him to ride a bike, his daddy will not take him to football practice, all the things that a father and son should do together.

That will not now happen, as our own young child was brutally beaten, and his life taken that day. Michael Jr must grow up and one day learn that his daddy was taken from him in the most unlawful way.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath said: “Firstly, our thoughts are very much with the family of Michael Toohey who are devastated by what happened to their son, and it has been heart-breaking for them to relive Michael’s final moments during this trial.

“Since Michael’s murder, his family have suffered immeasurable grief and distress. Our specially trained family liaison officers have provided ongoing support to his family throughout the investigation and the subsequent trial.

“This successful prosecution has been achieved because of the collective determination of staff from a wide variety of specialist departments within Merseyside Police.

“I would like to say thank you to members of the public who have provided us with information at various points in the investigation.

“No parent expects to bury their child at the age of 18, and I can’t begin to imagine what Michael’s mother and father are going through.

“Prior to his death, Michael had taken a bus to meet friends on London Road when he was chased and viciously beaten inside an internet café.

“Today, five people were sentenced for his murder.

“His life was cruelly and senselessly taken away just as he was about to become a father. Now his child will grow up never knowing him.”

DCI McGrath added: “Merseyside Police has made significant investments in proactive policing to tackle serious violence through Operation Target and the Violence Reduction Partnership to provide high visibility policing in communities by putting resources in the right places at the right times and violence prevention.

“Our operations to tackle violence is having a positive impact as we have seen a 15.5% decrease in serious violence with more than 350 less offences, an 19.6% reduction in knife crime which equates to more than 200 less offences between April to January this year compared to the same period last year.

“In addition, in the same periods there has been a 21.4% reduction in Section 18 assaults (GBH) of nearly 150 less offences.

“We are committed to making sure people are spared the pain that Michael’s family and others have endured, and we will continue our work with our partners to ensure we deter offenders, educate young people about the dangers, bring those involved in acts of violence to justice and protect our communities.

“There is no place for violence, or those who use them and bring fear to our communities, on our streets. We need members of the public to come forward with information so we can keep our streets safe.

“Michael’s death illustrates the devastation that acts of violence has not just on the victim, but families, friends, those who witnessed it including people who work in the emergency services, and the wider community.

“Those involved in serious and organised crime need to understand they are masters of their own destiny. The choices they make can change lives and they must accept responsibility for their actions.”