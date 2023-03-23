Four men are due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds

Paul Mbwasse, aged 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, Karlson Ogie, aged 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford, Karl Belinga, aged 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, aged 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Gangata who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday.

The men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are still carrying out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who was at the party in Salisbury Grove on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone who was there or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405