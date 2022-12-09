Four men are starting sentences totalling almost 50 years, after officers from Tarian, the regional organised crime team for southern Wales, dismantled their organised crime gang (OCG), supported by officers from South Wales Police

Detectives gathered a substantial amount of evidence of a large-scale cocaine and heroin network dealing throughout Wales run by Nicholas Gale, 31, and his close associates.

Gale used encrypted messaging platforms to speak to both his suppliers and customer base to organise the purchasing and supplying of drugs. He was supported by Spencer Perks, 42, and courier Jamie Christopher, 22. Jake Garland, 28, was a customer of Nicholas Gale, who had his own wholesale cocaine distribution network.

On 14 July 2022, Gale sent messages on the encrypted platforms to arrange for the collection of wholesale amounts of high-purity cocaine. Perks collected 18 kilos of cocaine from Gale’s supplier, which was then distributed between Garland and Christopher.

On the same day, police arrested Gale, Perks and Christopher and officers seized 12 kilos of cocaine, a cash and counting machine, a device with the encrypted messages thereon, an instruction note outlining drug amounts for customers with postcodes and encrypted chat groups for Christopher to distribute cocaine on behalf of Gale.

A cannabis production was located at Perks’ address.

This date was only a snapshot of Gale’s drug enterprise, the device seized contained overwhelming evidence of Gale’s leading role within this OCG.

On September 27th 2022 Jake Garland was arrested, following the evidence found on Gale’s device, at his home address, police recovered cocaine, digital scales and over £55,000 in cash.

The following appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday 6 December for sentencing for drug offences:

– Jake Garland, from Newport, was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cocaine

– Nicholas Gale, from Canton, Cardiff, was sentenced to 13 years and six months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

– Spencer Perks, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and cannabis production

– Jamie Christopher, from Fairwater, Cardiff, was sentenced to nine years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis

Detective Inspector Dorian Williams said:

“This week we have put four individuals behind bars for a significant number of years, as part of Operation Cruz, which saw officers crack the encrypted platforms used by the OCG to carry out their business.

“At Tarian, we’re committed to targeting the supply of drugs and will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those people who think they are above the law.

“This crime group are now behind bars and thankfully unable to bring drugs and misery to families and communities across south Wales and beyond.”