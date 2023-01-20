Four men arrested after alleged animal welfare and wildlife offences

The RSPCA led the raids, which took place on Wednesday morning (Jan 18) in Canterbury and near Folkestone.

The dogs, which are thought to be a cross between terriers and lurchers, have now been placed in the care of the animal charity.

According to an RSPCA spokesperson: “On Wednesday, January 18, a number of warrants were executed as part of an investigation into alleged animal welfare and wildlife violations.

“Kent Police apprehended two dogs in the Canterbury area, and eight dogs were apprehended near Folkestone.

“The dogs, mostly terriers and some lurchers, have now been placed in the care of the RSPCA. Police also seized additional supporting evidence.

“We would like to thank all forces for approaching this large-scale operation in a cooperative manner. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The arrests and police involvement in the operation were confirmed by police, who stated: “Kent Police officers, including the Rural Task Force, assisted RSPCA officers with a number of warrants in east Kent on Wednesday, January 18.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, four men were arrested: two men from Canterbury aged 21 and 66, a 37-year-old from Ashford, and a 44-year-old from Folkestone.

“They have been released while the investigation is ongoing.”