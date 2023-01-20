Friday, January 20, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Four men arrested after alleged animal welfare and wildlife offences

Four men arrested after alleged animal welfare and wildlife offences

by uknip247

The RSPCA led the raids, which took place on Wednesday morning (Jan 18) in Canterbury and near Folkestone.

The dogs, which are thought to be a cross between terriers and lurchers, have now been placed in the care of the animal charity.

According to an RSPCA spokesperson: “On Wednesday, January 18, a number of warrants were executed as part of an investigation into alleged animal welfare and wildlife violations.

“Kent Police apprehended two dogs in the Canterbury area, and eight dogs were apprehended near Folkestone.

“The dogs, mostly terriers and some lurchers, have now been placed in the care of the RSPCA. Police also seized additional supporting evidence.

“We would like to thank all forces for approaching this large-scale operation in a cooperative manner. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The arrests and police involvement in the operation were confirmed by police, who stated: “Kent Police officers, including the Rural Task Force, assisted RSPCA officers with a number of warrants in east Kent on Wednesday, January 18.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, four men were arrested: two men from Canterbury aged 21 and 66, a 37-year-old from Ashford, and a 44-year-old from Folkestone.

“They have been released while the investigation is ongoing.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

DDC branches out into the local community with new bespoke vehicle

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been rated ‘good’ overall with ‘outstanding’...

Fire destroyed a portion of the first and second floors, as well...

Douglas stabbed the victim shortly after he and his partner exited the...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house fire in...

Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico announced that actor Alec Baldwin...

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the November murder of...

Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot due to...

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lorraine Hogg, 51,...

The failure of Rishi Sunak to wear a seat belt will be...

Three arrested after Police chase around West Wickham

Police close major road after burst water main

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More