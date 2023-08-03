Four Men Convicted in Connection with Homicide of Shea Gordon in Tower Hamlets

A thorough investigation led by homicide detectives has resulted in the conviction of four men in connection with the death of Shea Gordon in Tower Hamlets. Utilising CCTV footage and extensive phone inquiries, investigators established that Shea had been deliberately targeted by the group.

The trial took place at the Old Bailey, and on Wednesday, 2 August, the four defendants were convicted as follows:

1. Kavian Vaughans, 18, of Blaydon Close, N17 – convicted of murder.

2. Dainnan Witter-Cameron, 18, of Galahad Road, Enfield, N9 – convicted of manslaughter.

3. Giovanni Addae-Johnson, 18, of John La Rose Court, N17 – was convicted of manslaughter.

4. Abdul Yaro, 19, of Chesnut Road, N17 – convicted of murder.

All four individuals have been remanded in custody and are scheduled for sentencing at the Old Bailey during the week commencing Monday, 11 September.

The tragic incident occurred on 3 September 2022 when Shea Gordon attended a birthday party at a hall on Lichfield Road, E5. Although the location was kept undisclosed until the day of the event, defendant Witter-Cameron was invited. Prior to the party, the four defendants, upon learning of the venue, exchanged Snapchat messages revealing their intent to attack Shea.

Around midnight, Witter-Cameron met with the other three defendants outside the party location, despite not being invited. Witnesses reported that the group, dressed in black, hooded, and masked, approached a large group of people congregated outside. Panic ensued, with people fleeing in fear.

CCTV footage captured Shea running down Alloway Road, pursued by the defendants. Tragically, he sustained three stab wounds, including a fatal wound to his upper chest, succumbing to his injuries at just 17 years old. Addae-Johnson was also found on Morgan Street with knife injuries to his neck.

Investigations revealed that the four defendants had planned the attack on Shea, waiting in nearby streets for Witter-Cameron to join them after the party. All four defendants were eventually arrested, and their lies were exposed by mobile phone records and contradicting statements.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Shea’s family, who have endured immense grief. The verdicts bring a measure of comfort to Shea’s loved ones, though the loss remains profound.