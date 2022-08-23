After two new charges were approved this morning, four men from Huddersfield appeared in court accused of the murder of Javell Morgan in Moss Side.

Darius Blackburn and Deontay Crosfield were arrested in West Yorkshire over the weekend and are the latest people to be charged with Javell’s murder by the Major Incident Team.

They appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court with co-accused Jacob Doughty and Simeon Baptiste before being remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August.

Officers discovered Javell with critical injuries on Claremont Road shortly after midnight on Monday, August 15, before he died in hospital a short time later.

