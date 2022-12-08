Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to steal broadband cables in Kent and Sussex

Between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 22 June 2022, a series of incidents in which cables were stolen or damaged occurred at rural locations in Cranbrook, Rye and Tunbridge Wells.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who on Wednesday 7 December carried out a number of search warrants and arrested a 26-year-old man from Margate, a 42-year-old man from Ashford and a 29-year-old man from Ashford who have all been released on bail pending further enquiries until Tuesday 7 February 2023.

A fourth man, Tony Chantler, 23, of Pilgrim Spring, Folkestone, was arrested in Neath, Wales, and has since been charged with conspiracy to steal. He is due to appear before Medway magistrates on Thursday 8 December.