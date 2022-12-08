Thursday, December 8, 2022
Thursday, December 8, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Four Men Have Been Arrested In Connection With An Alleged Conspiracy To Steal Broadband Cables In Kent And Sussex
Home BREAKING Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to steal broadband cables in Kent and Sussex

Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to steal broadband cables in Kent and Sussex

by @uknip247

Between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 22 June 2022, a series of incidents in which cables were stolen or damaged occurred at rural locations in Cranbrook, Rye and Tunbridge Wells.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who on Wednesday 7 December carried out a number of search warrants and arrested a 26-year-old man from Margate, a 42-year-old man from Ashford and a 29-year-old man from Ashford who have all been released on bail pending further enquiries until Tuesday 7 February 2023.

A fourth man, Tony Chantler, 23, of Pilgrim Spring, Folkestone, was arrested in Neath, Wales, and has since been charged with conspiracy to steal. He is due to appear before Medway magistrates on Thursday 8 December.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police launched investigation after a person is found on fire in Chessington

Officers attended and found two men, aged in their early 20s, with...

 Susanna was last seen in Bracknell town centre last night

A Southampton man has been jailed for possessing a firearm and large...

Martin Lewis has warned people who have replaced ovens with microwaves and...

Elliott Bryan is 17-years-old and was last seen on the 1st of...

Two men sentenced to total of 15 years in prison following aggravated...

Police are urgently searching for 11-year-old Kishalyh Brown who is missing from...

Fire crews have been called to tackle a well developed thatch blaze...

UPDATED: Man rushed to major trauma centre after Ilford stabbing attack

Lifeboat crews rescued two people from a yacht that was sinking off...

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find 28-year-old Nathan

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"