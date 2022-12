Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

Jakree Carty, 24, of Suffolk Avenue, Southampton , Obinna Ekezie, 21, of High Street, Southampton , Habeeb Omisore, 34, of Neville Close, London , and Leroy Wilson-Cole, 33, of Church Rise, London , were all charged on being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and were remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (7 December ).