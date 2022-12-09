Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

At around 6.30am on Monday (5 December), officers carried out a warrant at an address in High Street, Southampton. Several arrests were made and a large number of Class A drugs were seized.
Jakree Carty, 24, of Suffolk Avenue, Southampton, Obinna Ekezie, 21, of High Street, Southampton, Habeeb Omisore, 34, of Neville Close, London, and Leroy Wilson-Cole, 33, of Church Rise, London, were all charged on being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and were remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (7 December).
They were further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 6 January.