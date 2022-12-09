Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Four Men Have Been Charged With Class A Drug Supply In Southampton
Home BREAKING Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

by @uknip247
At around 6.30am on Monday (5 December), officers carried out a warrant at an address in High Street, Southampton. Several arrests were made and a large number of Class A drugs were seized.
Jakree Carty, 24, of Suffolk Avenue, Southampton, Obinna Ekezie, 21, of High Street, Southampton, Habeeb Omisore, 34, of Neville Close, London, and Leroy Wilson-Cole, 33, of Church Rise, London, were all charged on being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and were remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (7 December).
They were further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 6 January.

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer who falsified a training document to secure access to...

A west London barber has been found guilty of sending thousands of...

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Omar...

The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a collision on the A13...

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Brixton are asking for the public’s...

Mockridge threatened the victim with a weapon and forced him to hand...

A drug-driver who caused the deaths of a pregnant woman and her...

A police pursuit in Chatham has led to the arrest of a...

Two Just Stop Oil protestors jailed for oil depot trespass

Multi-agency SAR operation underway in the Battersea area after a person was...

A man has been arrested by police investigating an alleged sexual assault...

Rescue teams have been looking for three people who were onboard a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"