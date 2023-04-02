Four men were arrested after a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards’ Circular Road area on Friday, March 31

Police received reports that a man had been assaulted by several masked men in the shopping centre around 3.30pm,” said Superintendent Johnston McDowell. It was also reported that they drove away from the scene in a BMW. Officers were on the trail of the car and its four occupants just after 3.35pm, just five minutes after receiving the initial report. “ Four men in their twenties and thirties were arrested on suspicion of a variety of crimes, including assault and public order violations. They are currently being held in custody to assist with investigations.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything, or who may have a dashcam, CCTV, or other footage, is asked to call 101 and reference 1277 of 31/3/23. “We appreciate the public members who reported this incident to the police.” “

Community support is critical to the robust policing operation we have put in place to conduct our investigations and deter future criminality.”

“We will maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, as well as the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers.” Rest assured that we will continue to provide regular updates to the media, social media, and local elected representatives.”