Four Migrants found in rear of lorry on Sittingbourne trading estate in Kent

by @uknip247
Kent Police was called at 9.01am on Monday 21 November 2022 to reports of four people, believed to be migrants, seen inside the rear of a lorry in Sittingbourne. Officers have attended the scene and four people have been passed to Home Office Immigration Enforcement officers.

