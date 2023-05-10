Four more arrests have been made by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Dagenham

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Police were called at 11.47pm on Friday, 5 May to reports of men armed with machetes near to Dagenham Heathway tube station.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. He has been named as Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu (known as ‘Jordan’) aged 18, from Romford.

A post-mortem examination was held on Sunday, 7 May and gave a cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

A 15-year-old was arrested in Colchester, Essex on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. He was also arrested on suspicion of a separate violent disorder offence.

A1 6, 17 and 20 were arrested on Tuesday evening in the Suffolk area on suspicion of murder and a separate offence of violent disorder.

A fourth male was also arrested in the Suffolk area on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate offence of violent disorder.

All remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends. Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan.

“Our investigation is making significant progress. Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic enquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night.

“I am grateful to everyone who has provided information. There will be other people with information that would assist our investigation and I urge them to come forward and share what they know or any relevant footage. This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers should anyone prefer not to speak with police.”

A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action. However, he was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released on bail for this offence.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/05May.

To remain 100% anonymous share your information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

