Four patients have been treated after a three-car crash that left one car on it’s side and another on its roof

The incident happened on the slip road from the A500 at the Etruria Valley Junction at just after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and a North Staffs BASICS Emergency Doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We took two patients to Royal Stoke University Hospital from the car that was on it’s side. An elderly man was taken on blue lights, while a woman received less serious injuries.

A middle-aged man from the car on it’s roof was assessed by ambulance staff and was subsequently discharged at the scene.

A fourth patient, a member of the public who had gone to help those injured in the crash suffered a minor injury whilst doing so. He was treated and discharged.

The ambulance staff did not assess anyone from the third car.