Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Four patients have been treated after a three-car crash that left one car on it’s side and another on its roof

Four patients have been treated after a three-car crash that left one car on it’s side and another on its roof

by uknip247

The incident happened on the slip road from the A500 at the Etruria Valley Junction at just after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and a North Staffs BASICS Emergency Doctor were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We took two patients to Royal Stoke University Hospital from the car that was on it’s side.  An elderly man was taken on blue lights, while a woman received less serious injuries.

A middle-aged man from the car on it’s roof was assessed by ambulance staff and was subsequently discharged at the scene.

A fourth patient, a member of the public who had gone to help those injured in the crash suffered a minor injury whilst doing so.  He was treated and discharged.

The ambulance staff did not assess anyone from the third car.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Turnham Underground incident Live: A person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green Underground station

Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Ramsgate

Buckingham Palace Security alert man David Huber has been detained in a secure hospital

UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker

A man who carried out a brutal knife attack on a former friend following an argument about money has been sentenced to three years...

Police investigating a collision involving a car and a woman in a supermarket car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A seven-year-old youngster was severely hurt in a dog attack in a bar garden, and the owners allegedly fled the scene

Three men who admitted running an organised prostitution ring have been ordered to repay nearly a quarter of a million pounds

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

The theft of Ruby, a 9-year-old Fox Red Labrador, from her kennel overnight on Sunday (April 30), is being investigated by Isle of Wight...

Can you help Police find Connor McHugh, who is wanted on recall to prison?

A man has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Devizes man

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.