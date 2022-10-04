Officers were called at shortly after 6pm last Sunday (September 25th) to reports that a large group of men were fighting with weapons at Tunstill Square car park.

Police have launched an investigation and following a number of enquiries we have now arrested four men in connection with the incident.

A 24-year-old man from Nelson, a 27-year-old man from Nelson, a 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 24-year-old male from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of Affray. They have all been bailed regarding this matter pending further enquiries

Our investigation is continuing to identify others who may have been involved.

Chief Insp Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: “This was a serious incident involving a large group of men armed with weapons fighting in public and it is only a matter of good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt. We simply will not tolerate violence of this nature on our streets. We have made a number of arrests and will continue to try to identify those responsible so we can bring them to justice.

“I am grateful to all those in the community who have come forward with information so far and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information or footage, or anyone who has any concerns about what has happened, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 1011 of September 25th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org