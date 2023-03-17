Four people have been arrested and a stolen car recovered following a quick response from officers in Dover.

Kent Police was called to the River area at 11.25pm on Wednesday 15 March 2023 following reports of a man acting suspiciously near a property.

Officers from the town’s Local Policing Team attended and detained the man, who was found to be in possession of a bank card in someone else’s name. He was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Enquiries at the scene led to officers discovering the bankcard and a car had been stolen from a property in the area earlier that day.

The car was later found abandoned near the A299 Thanet Way. A man and a woman were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Further enquiries led to another man being arrested in the Dover area in connection with the same offence.

All four suspects have been bailed while enquiries into the incident continue.