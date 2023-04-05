Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Susan Turner in Ayr

by uknip247
Four People Have Been Arrested And Charged In Connection With The Death Of Susan Turner In Ayr

The 41-year-old’s body was found a flat in the town’s Nursery Hall, at around 10.15 on Monday, 27 March, 2023.

Two men, aged 25 and 49, and two women, aged 40 and 41, have been arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday, 6 April, 2023.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would again like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Thirteen men have been charged with over 50 child grooming sex offences, including alleged rapes of girls as young as 14, is both shocking...

Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall that spanned almost a decade

Detectives working for South Yorkshire Police Internet and Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) spent almost a year building an ironclad case against a Sheffield paedophile...

Stormy Daniels, the former adult film actress who became embroiled in a scandal involving former US President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay...

The decision by the UK government to house around 500 adult male migrants on a barge on the Dorset coast has sparked controversy and...

The death of Benjamin Lloyd has sent shock waves through the community of Abertridwr in Caerphilly County, leaving his family and friends devastated

South Africa’s government has recently revoked a national “state of disaster” that was declared in February to manage a crippling electricity crisis

Man jailed after more than 80 deals of crack cocaine and heroin found

A member of a county-line drug dealing gang in Brighton and Hove has been jailed as part of a major investigation into organised crime...

A cannabis grower who was arrested after police found “selfies” with his £165,000 yield on his phone has been jailed

A Rugby drug dealer who proclaimed to have ‘the most sickest flake’ before admitting that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could...

Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of eight years and six months in prison after being convicted of supplying Class A...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More