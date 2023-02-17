Four people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on Highgate Road at 3.38am. Four ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients from the car.

“First, the driver who was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“The second and third, both passengers in the car, were assessed and had sustained serious injuries. They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“All three patients were conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“The fourth, a man who was a passenger, was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital.

“The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.”