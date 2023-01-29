After reports of injuries, officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit and other emergency services were called to the scene late yesterday evening (January 28).

Driver was 17 and had only been driving for 3 weeks. A young girl is stable but badly hurt and a few other people thrown up the road.

Four People Injured, Including At Least One Female, In A Serious Incident At A Car Meet In Portsmouth.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after revealing that four people were injured at the gathering. The most seriously injured person was a female who is now stable in the hospital and receiving care.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are asking anyone with video footage from dashcams or mobile phones to contact them as they investigate what happened at the meet. Car meets are gatherings of people, often young people, who use their cars to perform stunts.

According to the police, “Following the events of this evening at a Car Gathering in Portsmouth, we are looking for witnesses, particularly those with video footage. Four people are being treated for their injuries, the most serious of which is in a stable condition and is being cared for by her family.”

Anyone with information or video should call police at 101.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in what police described as a “wrong-way” car meet. Officers were dispatched after receiving reports that a cream Fiat 500 had struck pedestrians in the Morrisons car park on Lakesmere Road in Waterlooville. The girl was discovered with a serious knee injury and was taken to the hospital.