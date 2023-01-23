At 1.41am on Monday, 23 January police were called to Charlton Church Lane, SE7 following reports that a group were trying to break into a shop.

The group had left prior to officers arriving and without successfully gaining entry.

At 2.02am officers stopped a car in nearby Nadine Street.

Inside the car they found a firearm.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and attempted burglary.

They remain in custody.

A cordon is in place in Charlton Church Lane while further enquiries are carried out.