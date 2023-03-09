Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Four people were taken to the hospital after a car accident on the M5 overnight

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

At 12.16 a.m., the West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on the M5’s junction 4 North in Uffdown and Waseley.

Four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, a BASICS emergency doctor, an Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car, and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, ambulance staff discovered four patients from the car,” a West Midlands spokeswoman said.

“The driver, a man, and two female passengers were all seriously injured. Ambulance personnel on the scene provided them with advanced trauma care.

“All three were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment under blue light conditions.”

“A third passenger sustained minor injuries. She was treated by ambulance personnel and transported to Sandwell District Hospital for further evaluation.”

“The lorry driver did not require treatment.”

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Have you seen missing Joshua?

Detectives investigating the murder of 59 year-old Phillip...

Kent Police are looking for witnesses after receiving...

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report...

Housing company must pay for illegal waste activity

Margaret Lake, also known as Mystic Meg, died...

Two Sheffield businessmen have been banned for a...

A 17-year-old male from Swindon has been charged...

Cops have been out patrolling the streets of...

Met officers have made more than 200 arrests...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More