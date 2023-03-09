Four people were taken to the hospital after a car accident on the M5 overnight

At 12.16 a.m., the West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving a car and a lorry on the M5’s junction 4 North in Uffdown and Waseley.

Four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, a BASICS emergency doctor, an Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car, and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, ambulance staff discovered four patients from the car,” a West Midlands spokeswoman said.

“The driver, a man, and two female passengers were all seriously injured. Ambulance personnel on the scene provided them with advanced trauma care.

“All three were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment under blue light conditions.”

“A third passenger sustained minor injuries. She was treated by ambulance personnel and transported to Sandwell District Hospital for further evaluation.”

“The lorry driver did not require treatment.”