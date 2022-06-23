On Tuesday, March 29th, Daniel Wright, Liam Hall, Stacey Salmon, and Samuel Whibley were found guilty of a total of eighteen offences following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after their wrongdoing was exposed by an undercover police officer.

The jury heard how the defendants met in a private online chat group to share extreme right-wing views and propaganda, influence and indoctrinate others, and endorse the use of violence to further their cause during the eleven-week trial.

A partially constructed 3D printed firearm was recovered from the home of Hall and Salmon in Keighley, West Yorkshire, following their arrest in May 2021 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East. A specialist examination confirmed that, despite being incomplete, the weapon could have been lethal if fully assembled. Other weapons, as well as chemicals, practical guides for making explosives, and extreme right-wing texts and videos, were recovered from the defendants’ homes.

Daniel Wright, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was convicted of seven counts, including manufacturing a firearm in violation of Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order upon his release.

Liam Hall, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of manufacturing a firearm in violation of Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968, as well as possessing a firearm in violation of Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968. He received a 6-year prison sentence and will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order upon his release.

Stacey Salmon, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was convicted of possessing a firearm in violation of Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Samuel Whibley , of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences, including encouraging terrorism in violation of Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and distributing a terrorist publication encouraging terrorism in violation of Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. He was sentenced to ten years in prison and will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and a 30-year Part 4 Notification Order upon his release.

Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig leads Counter Terrorism Policing in the North East. “Today’s outcome highlights the seriousness of the crimes committed by these individuals, as well as the verdict reached by the Jury in March,” he said.

“We work tirelessly to identify individuals with extremist mindsets who endanger the safety and unity of our diverse communities.”

“Anyone found engaging in terrorist activity or violent extremism of any kind can expect to be identified and prosecuted.”