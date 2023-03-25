Four sentenced to 14 years in prison following 2021 shooting in Wallasey

Detectives from our Firearms Investigation Team are welcoming the sentencing of four people to a total of 14 years in prison in relation to a shooting in Wallasey, Wirral in 2021.



At around 10pm on Friday 29 October, a man was reported to have got out of a VW Golf and discharged a shotgun at an address in Percy Road. Damage was caused to the property but no injuries caused. In February 2022, a shotgun used in the incident was recovered at a location in Carlton Road, Birkenhead.



Following an extensive investigation, four people were charged with firearms offences and have been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today, Friday 24 March.



The gunman, John Bromilow, 28, of Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, was sentenced to six years three months for Conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

(l-r) Paul Price, Chantae Campbell and Tiegan Dutton

Paul Price, 43, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years 10 months for Conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Price was involved in the planning of the shooting, and transported Bromilow to the scene, and then to the Ellesmere Port area to avoid detection.



Chantae Campbell, 21, of Bridge Street, Birkenhead, was sentenced to 15 months for Conspiracy to possess a shotgun without a certificate. Campbell was involved in the storage of the shotgun.



Tiegan Dutton, 24, of Alexandra Road, Birkenhead, was sentenced to 15 months for Conspiracy to possess a shotgun without a certificate. Dutton allowed her address to be used for the storage of the shotgun.



Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Joe Myers from our Firearms Investigation Team (FIT) said: “It is pleasing to see Bromilow and his accomplices jailed today for the storage, movement and use of a firearm on the streets of Wallasey.



“It is through sheer luck that nobody was killed or injured, as is the case when any gun is used in our communities. We have seen the devastation that gun crime causes in Wirral and across Merseyside and will pursue those responsible relentlessly.



“Bromilow is clearly one such dangerous individual, who will now be removed from the community for the foreseeable future, making Merseyside a safer place for all.



“I hope this sentencing also make it absolutely clear that anyone who plays a part in firearms being used will be brought before the courts, whatever their role may have been. This long-running investigation evidenced that each of them assisted Bromilow in a significant way. They will all now have a long time to contemplate the consequences of becoming embroiled in such dangerous criminality.



“We will respond to all information and use all available means to bring to justice those who endanger lives. If you know anything about the storage, movement or use of firearms and other weapons, please come forward directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers. What you tell us may lead to other criminals and their weapons being removed from circulation, and those communities stronger and safer places to live, work and visit.”