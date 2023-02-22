A quadruple stabbing in East London has left four people in need of emergency care after they were discovered less than a mile apart

A man was discovered in a vehicle on Queensland Close in Walthamstow around 3.45pm this afternoon (February 22) and was taken to a hospital in North London, where he is expected to recover.

Less than three hours later, at 6 p.m., police were called to Brandon Road at the junction of Wood Street, where another victim with stab wounds was discovered. Two more victims were discovered just around the corner on Stocksfield Road. The whereabouts of these three victims are unknown.

According to one bystander, the scene was “a little too chaotic with police trying to redirect cars and pedestrians,” and another saw a man receiving first aid near Wood Street.

“Given the proximity of the various victims, the narrow window of time between incidents, and other recent violence, a Section 60 CJPOA was authorised at 18:30 until 06:30 tomorrow morning, covering Waltham Forest Borough,” said Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy in a Facebook post.

She also urged residents to refrain from “commentary and speculation” in the aftermath of “serious violence” in the area. “I recognise these are deeply distressing incidents and have already spoken with the police about them,” she added.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called by LAS at 6.01pm on 22 February to Brandon Road E17 after a man was reported to have been stabbed.

A man in his 30s was found with stab injuries. He was taken to the hospital – condition awaits.

Two more males – both aged 18 – were also found with stab injuries. They have been taken to hospital. They have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5668/22 Feb.

Officers were called to a fourth stabbing:

Police were called by LAS at 3.48pm to Queensland Close E17 to reports of a stabbing.

A man aged in his early 20s was taken to the hospital; his condition is not life-threatening.

At this very early stage, there have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.