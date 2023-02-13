Four migrant teens arrested over child rape in Dover

Following the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Kent school, four teenage asylum seekers have been arrested.

The attack throughout to have taken place in Dover Kent Police has launched an investigation.

Those arrested are Afghan boys aged 13 to 16 and are believed to have arrived in the country in small boats last year.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for rape, while the others were arrested for assisting in the attack.

According to police, they have since been released on bail while investigations continue.

The three boys, ages 13, 15, and 16, are accused of holding the girl down while the fourth boy raped her.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were detained at a police station in Canterbury last week

They are all believed to be unaccompanied children seeking asylum in the care of Kent County Council’s social services and to attend the same school as the alleged victim.

Unaccompanied minors arriving in small boats have increased in the last two years, accounting for one-fifth of the record-breaking 45,756 arrivals last year.

Following the Taliban’s resurgence, a large proportion of the children have been Afghans.