Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 16-year-old child and two men aged 18 and 30 were killed when their car caught fire after a crash in Cornwall: Two boys and two girls are arrested for ‘causing death through unsafe driving.’

Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of “causing death by dangerous driving.”

Two teens were identified when a car caught fire after a crash in Cornwall, as grieving friends and families paid homage.

A 16-year-old boy and two males, ages 18 and 30, were discovered dead inside a car on the A390 near Saint Ive, Liskeard, soon before midnight on Tuesday, after it allegedly off the road and caught fire.

Jamie Lane, 18, and Luke Warner, 16, were killed in the crash. Their relatives paid homage to the ‘wonderful lads’, saying they will be’sorely missed’ and ‘forever cherished’.

Following reports of a crash, Devon and Cornwall Police and the National Police Air Service raced to the A390 near St Ive around 11.50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Jamie, Luke, and a third 30-year-old man were discovered inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Wednesday that two boys and two girls from Liskeard were later detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Officers have also seized a vehicle suspected of being involved in the “tragic incident.”

Leanne, Luke’s mother, changed her profile photo to include her son, sparking scores of condolence remarks from friends and family.

Similarly, Jamie’s relatives and acquaintances expressed shock that the ‘beautiful, charming lad’ had died.

Dave, his grieving father, tweeted that his son’s “life has just taken another downward spiral,” adding, “I loved you… fly free, son.”

Another mourner requested that community members leave flower tributes in Jamie’s family home’s garden.

‘Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and our investigation remains ongoing to understand the full circumstances of how this tragic incident occurred,’ said Sergeant Tina Green of Devon and Cornwall Police.

‘While our investigations continue, there will be an increased police presence in the location of the collision and around Liskeard.

‘I would encourage anyone with information that could help police, as well as anyone who was in the vicinity and may have relevant dashcam footage, to submit it to us.’

According to the police, formal identification has yet to take place, but the victims’ next of kin have been notified and are being assisted by specially trained officers.

‘We are aware of certain remarks and speculation on social media, and I would like to remind the public that there is a live and ongoing police investigation in regard to this incident, so please refrain from speculating about the nature of the incident and people involved.

‘If you observe any social media criticism that you believe could help our inquiry, please report it to us as well.’

‘Our thoughts are with the relatives and friends of those who regrettably died,’ said the National Police Air Service.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 or report it online using the number 50230120322.