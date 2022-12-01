Thursday, December 1, 2022
Four Teenagers Have Been Jailed After An Attack On A 17 Year Old In Oldham
by @uknip247
The 17-year-old males appeared before Manchester Crown Court on Monday where they were each sentenced to 12 months in a youth detention centre, followed by a strict programme managed by the youth offending team on release.
The teenagers were sentenced after pleading guilty to the attack of a 17 year old in an alleyway just off Featherstall Road North, Oldham, on the 21st June 2022.
The investigation, led by GMPs Oldham CID, established that the offenders had planned the attack, carrying weapons with them to the scene. The victim was left with injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Oldham’s Chief Superintendent Chris Bowen,said: “This attack in July was followed by several incidents of disorder in the Oldham area, including people’s homes and businesses being damaged. In response, GMP worked around the clock with assistance from our partner agencies and local community leaders to prevent any further disorder and to make sure these teenagers were brought to justice.
“This was a premediated and harrowing attack of a young boy who was stripped of his clothes before being badly assaulted by a group of people, which must have been terrifying. Our investigation team worked hard to identify those involved and bring them into custody.
“It is important to note that in the judges summing up of the case, he stated that the offenders would have likely received around seven years each in prison if they had been sentenced as adults, showing the severity of the incident.
“I hope they reflect upon their behaviour while they are away from home for the next year and use the time to better themselves. We will not tolerate this type of violent crime in our local community”.

