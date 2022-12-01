Four teenagers have been jailed after an attack on a 17 year old in Oldham

The 17-year-old males appeared before Manchester Crown Court on Monday where they were each sentenced to 12 months in a youth detention centre, followed by a strict programme managed by the youth offending team on release.
The investigation, led by GMPs Oldham CID, established that the offenders had planned the attack, carrying weapons with them to the scene. The victim was left with injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Oldham’s Chief Superintendent Chris Bowen,said: “This attack in July was followed by several incidents of disorder in the Oldham area, including people’s homes and businesses being damaged. In response, GMP worked around the clock with assistance from our partner agencies and local community leaders to prevent any further disorder and to make sure these teenagers were brought to justice.
“This was a premediated and harrowing attack of a young boy who was stripped of his clothes before being badly assaulted by a group of people, which must have been terrifying. Our investigation team worked hard to identify those involved and bring them into custody.
“It is important to note that in the judges summing up of the case, he stated that the offenders would have likely received around seven years each in prison if they had been sentenced as adults, showing the severity of the incident.