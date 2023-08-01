Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

A violent altercation in Kennington, London, left four teenagers injured and in hospital after a stabbing incident on John Ruskin Street just before midnight on Saturday (July 29).

Police responded swiftly to the scene, with both the police and London Ambulance Service attending the incident. Two boys, aged 16 and 18, were found injured and were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assessment. Fortunately, their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Shortly after, two more boys, aged 15 and 16, presented themselves to the hospital with stab wounds. Like the previous victims, their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

In connection with the incident, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. However, he has since been released on bail, with a court date set for late October.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “Police were called at 11.59 pm on Saturday, 29 July to reports of a fight off John Ruskin Street, SE5. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a boy, believed to be 16, and a man, believed to be 18, suffering from stab injuries and were taken to the hospital. Neither male is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the altercation are currently ongoing. Officers are urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and report it to the police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, quoting reference number 8821/29JUL.

The incident has raised concerns about violence among young individuals in the area, and authorities are taking the matter seriously as they work to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. The community is urged to cooperate with the investigation and support efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.