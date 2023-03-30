Four taken to hospital after care home blaze in South East London

A fire is currently being fought by eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters on Woolwich Road in Bexleyheath.

A hairdresser in a Park View Care Home is on fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses led three people to safety.

Before the firefighters arrived, about 30 people had left the building.

The Brigade was called out for the first time at 11:26 a.m.

Firefighters from Sidcup, Eltham, Bexley, East Greenwich, and other nearby stations are on the scene.

There are also police and an ambulance on the scene.

At the time, the cause of the fire was unknown.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the fire is brought under control and the road is partially closed.

Bus routes 301 and 401 are diverted through Mayplace Road West, Erith Road, and Long Lane in the area.

According to a London Fire Brigade spokesperson: “On the ground floor, there was heavy smoke logging.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the building.

“Firefighters led three more people to safety.”