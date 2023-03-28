Four young people from Dyfed have been appointed as Lord-Lieutenant Cadets for 2023 at an awards ceremony in Carmarthen

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Leading Cadet Annis Henton of Fishguard Sea Cadet Corps, Leading Cadet Ben Power of Milford Haven Sea Cadet Corps, Petty Officer Cadet Luke Coburn of Tenby Sea Cadet Corps and Staff Cadet Warrant Officer Charlie Edwards of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets were presented with the badge of their appointment, which will last for one year.

They were appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards, at an awards ceremony at Picton Barracks, on Thursday, 16 March.

Around 90 people attended the event to mark the new appointments and celebrate high achievers from the reserve and cadet communities.

The four were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

Annis, from Haverfordwest, an exceptional cadet who always sets an excellent example to the younger cadets, hopes to join the Royal Navy as a commissioned officer. One of the highlights of her cadet career was taking part in the Commonwealth Games baton event in Fishguard.

Ben, who is described as a water baby, last year raced at every level of the Sea cadet regattas, where he was successful at district and area levels. In addition to his boating achievements, Ben, who attends Milford Haven School, has learned how to deliver presentations, lead a team and work within a team. He aspires to join the Royal Navy.

Luke, a pupil at Greenhill School, Tenby, enjoys activities on the water and in the air and is a keen power boater and rower. His greatest achievement has been winning his Bronze Aviation wings – the first ever Tenby sea cadet to achieve them, Luke hopes to either join the Royal Navy or the RAF as a pilot officer.

Charlie, 19, who is studying criminology and criminal psychology at Aberystwyrth University, took on the responsibilities of Lord-Lieutenant Cadet when the 2022 candidate stood down at short notice last June and has been appointed for the next 12 months, as one of the four 2023/24 candidates. Flying solo after gaining a place on a prestigious Air Cadet Pilot Scheme course has been a highlight of her cadet career.

They will follow in the footsteps of Petty Officer Cadet Adam Hughes of Tenby Sea Cadet Corps; Leading Cadet Maisie Millichip of Fishguard Sea Cadet Corps; Cadet Sergeant Martha Ashcroft of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Staff Cadet Warrant Officer Charlie Edwards of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets, who were awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2022 representatives.

The role of Lord-Lieutenant cadet includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, who acts as the Kings representative, at a number of official engagements, including Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Two adult volunteers – Lieutenant (SCC) Christopher Harvey-Jones of Milford Haven Sea Cadet Corps and Chief Petty Officer Christopher Palmer of Aberystwyth Sea Cadet Corps – were also recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.

Christopher Harvey-Jones from Tenby is an ambassador for shooting and safe weapons handling within the sea cadets and shows great leadership and commitment to the development of the junior sea cadet sections.

Christopher Palmer, from Aberystwyth, has been a volunteer since 2010. He is a keen shot and encourages cadets to take part in inter-cadet activities and competitions.

There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.

