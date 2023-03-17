Four young women from across Ghana were chosen as Ambassadors for a Day

British High Commission to Ghana hosts Ambassador for a Day for the second year.

UN Women estimate that globally we will not reach gender equality in the highest positions of power for another 130 years. Across the world, the UK government is working with other nations and civil society organisations to hold Ambassador for a Day competitions.

In Ghana, the British High Commission in partnership CAMFED, Plan International Ghana, and the United Nations Population Fund launched their own Ambassador for a Day competition in February.

The Ambassador for a Day competition provides each winner with an opportunity to spend a day with a full-time Ambassador, to learn from them and their government. Each winner will also receive long-term mentoring and care from the Mission they work with.

Together British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, Norwegian Ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad, French Ambassador Jules Armand Aniambossou and Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger have spent the last month reviewing the applications before deciding on four winners.

Congratulating the winners, British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson said:

Our competition isn’t only about our amazing winners, it’s also about every single women who applied, it’s about our incredible partners: CAMFED, Plan International Ghana and UNFPA, and it’s about creating space for equality to make sure that the we see men and women stand shoulder-to-shoulder around the world. This year we celebrate Ambassador for a Day as the UK launches a new International Women and Girls Strategy, as we embrace equity around the world.

The competition, which is now in its second year, forms part of the British High Commission’s ‘Africa Gender and Equalities Month’. Throughout March the Mission is marking and celebrating gender and equality by holding roundtables and seminars, sharing the work of partners and holding discussions to interrogate, learn from and understand more about gender and equality in today’s Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the event Norwegian Ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad said:

Together, we believe the programme will help to bridge the gender inequality gap, and support the empowerment of women in Ghana. I am excited about spending the day with one of the inspiring winners, congratulations to them all.

Today (Friday 17th March), the four winners: Wilhelmina Larweh, Yahaya Tipagya , Umar Wasila and Martha Allotey, will join the four Ambassadors and representatives from CAMFED, Plan International and UNFPA at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra to formally announce the winners and celebrate their success.

Ahead of the award, winner of the competition Yahaya Tipagya said:

As an Ambassador for a Day, I have a strong desire to learn from experienced diplomats, thrive in a fast-paced and challenging environment, and develop skills that will contribute to my education and career.

Another winner Umar Wasila also said: