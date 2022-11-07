Fourteen year old boy critical after Hounslow stabbing

“Police were called at approximately 18:25hrs on Sunday, 6 November to reports of a male stabbed in Hanworth Road, near the junction with Nelson Road, Hounslow.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male, believed aged 14, was taken to hospital for treatment – he remains there in a critical condition. A crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5336/6Nov. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.