Fourth person arrested following Swindon shooting

  • Police arrest an 18-year-old man on suspicion of GBH
  • This follows an incident in which a 45-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound
  • A 24-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old, all male, were arrested earlier, and remain on conditional bail

A fourth person has been arrested following an incident near Sackville Close, Swindon on Thursday 23 March in which a 45-year-old man suffered a serious firearm injury which required hospital treatment.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday (07/04) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray, and has been released on conditional bail.

A 17-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, all male, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail.

We are still appealing for any potential witnesses to the shooting which took place at about 9.15pm on Thursday 23 March near Sackville Close.

  • If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting log 54230031363.
  • Alternatively you can leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
