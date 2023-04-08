Fourth person arrested following Swindon shooting

Police arrest an 18-year-old man on suspicion of GBH

A fourth person has been arrested following an incident near Sackville Close, Swindon on Thursday 23 March in which a 45-year-old man suffered a serious firearm injury which required hospital treatment.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday (07/04) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray, and has been released on conditional bail.

A 17-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, all male, have also been arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail.

We are still appealing for any potential witnesses to the shooting which took place at about 9.15pm on Thursday 23 March near Sackville Close.