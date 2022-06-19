The photo on the right is of her leaving with her belongings yesterday. She’ll be walking, taking the bus, or taking the train. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and very thin. Fran Crown or Frances Camilleri will be her given names. She has ties to Chichester, Havant, Waterlooville, Portsmouth, Milford on Sea, and, most recently, Eastbourne. If anyone sees mum, hears Fran or believes they know where she is, please contact the Police immediately. She is extremely vulnerable and she needs to find her as soon as possible. Please contact Hampshire Police at 101.