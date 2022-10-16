Francis will be joined on his adventures across the UK by celebrity pals including Aisling Bea, Sam Ryder and Jesse Lingard.

TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois is hitting the tracks for a unique 5-part Channel 4 digital series, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, produced by Untold Studios.

Across five episodes, Bourgeois will be offering a unique perspective on the much misunderstood British pastime, where he’ll be joined by some of Britain’s favourite celebrities for an adventure of a lifetime, wild trainspotting across five different locations in the UK.

In each episode a different famous face you might not expect to see on the platform edge, heads ‘off the rails’ with Francis in a heart-warming, eye-opening adventure, swapping life in the fast-lane for life by the rail side.

So what will a Premiership Ace, a Love Island- er or a Hip Hop Superstar make of hiding in a bush trying to spot a vintage locomotive? Will they share Francis’ trademark passion, or even, his binoculars?

Across the series Francis will be joined by football star Jesse Lingard, rapper, AJ Tracey, comedian, Aisling Bea, pop star, Sam Ryder and Love Island-er Chloe Burrows. Each episode is a journey through the world according to Francis Bourgeois.

Each episode will be published on Channel 4’s YouTube channel, with shorter versions published on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from 19th October 2022.

On the series, Francis said: “Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois has been an absolute whirlwind. When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen. It’s been totally surreal. Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too! Showcasing my passion in a way I have never been able to before, has been so liberating.

Showing the ins and outs that make railway enthusiasm such a rollercoaster. I cannot wait to show you all!”

Commissioner Charlie Hyland explains, “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the series and to have taken such incredible guests on their first Trainspotting adventure! Watching Francis grow from a hugely popular and charming TikTok star into a brilliantly funny and authentic presenter, has been a joy which I can’t wait for the rest of the country to see.”

Creative Director of Untold Studios, Iona Goulder explains, “We’ve worked closely with the Channel 4 Digital team to showcase Francis’ purposefully off-beat, comedic charm and this really is digital content at its best. Francis Bourgeois’s encyclopedic knowledge of trains, planes and automobiles made the show a joy to produce. We cannot wait to see the reaction from audiences.”

