Very sad times within the London Ambulance service following the passing of Frank Jacobson on Saturday, June 25th, after a long illness.”

“Frank had been with the London Ambulance Service for over 35 years, was married, and had five children and two grandchildren.”

“He started with us in November 1986 as a “Ambulance Man,” working out of City and Hackney before moving to Westminster Ambulance Station as a Qualified Ambulance Technician in 1991.

“He was then promoted to “Leading Ambulance Man” and relocated to Camden.” He went on to work in resources and as a duty officer at stations and sites all over the city, making many friends along the way.

“He retired in 2017, but returned to work for us part-time as a Resource Coordinator just one month later.”

“Throughout his career, he also volunteered as a Senior LINC Worker, assisting other members of staff, and as a member of our benevolent fund committee.”

“Frank is survived by his wife Kate and five children, Victoria, Niamh, Mollie, Dan, and Jack.” Also present were his two grandchildren, Mylah and Taylan.

“Despite being a quiet family man, he was well-known throughout the Service, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”