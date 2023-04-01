Frank Skinner was reduced to tears during Saturday’s episode of his radio show

The 66-year-old welled up during his Absolute Radio show as he told listeners that his close friend Gareth Richards was involved in a devastating accident earlier in the week.

The crash Richards was injured in is thought to have been a serious accident on the M25 near Heathrow airport on March 27.

Radio host Skinner admitted “it’s not looking great” for Gareth who was allegedly treated by the London Ambulance Service for head and chest injuries.

Choked-up Skinner said: “One thing you have to learn to do in this line of work is to put on a false front and the show must go on, and that’s what happened this morning.”

Speaking to his co-host Emily Dean, he added: “We have been doing this show for 14 years and when we first did the pilot for it, me and Emily, it was rubbish, just the two of us.

“We got a guest on the next one who was Gareth Richards, who was brilliant on here and we asked him to do the show.

“So for the first few years, it was me, Em and Gareth. It was great, exciting times.

“He became a very close friend and has supported me on tour. Gareth and Emily are very very close.”

The presenter then revealed that his friend Richards is fighting for his life following a road accident.

“Gareth was in a very big road accident this week, and it is not looking great for Gareth,” he said.

“He is in hospital and he is fighting and it’s not looking great. I didn’t want to do this show – we didn’t want to do this show – without mentioning him.”

Skinner then asked listeners with faith to offer their prayers for Richards.

“He is a fantastic bloke,” the host said. “I don’t know if any of you do pray but if you do, give one for Gareth this week.”

The radio host revealed that ‘it is not looking great for Gareth’

As he struggled to speak, Dean added: “We love you, Gareth.”

“We do,” Frank echoed. “I am not going to pretend, it’s bad but you know, there is always hope.”

Listeners took to social media to send Gareth their well-wishes after hearing about the incident.